Barcelona megastar Lionel Messi has won the 2019 Ballon d’Or, beating arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

US star Megan Rapinoe, who led her country to a World Cup title this summer, was named the winner of the 2019 women’s Ballon d’Or.

The win for Messi gives him his first Ballon d’Or since 2015.

Messi had 51 goals in 50 games for Barcelona last season and had five goals for Argentina in this calendar year.

The 32-year-old scored a brilliant winner on Sunday as Barca won 1-0 at Atletico Madrid in La Liga action.