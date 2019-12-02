The Lekki Concession Company has given notice to users of the Lekki-Ikoyi Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos, that it will no longer accept cash payment at the toll plaza from 2020.

A banner at the bridge loudly states: “No more cash payment @Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge Toll Plaza, Wednesday 1st January 2020”.

There has been no official statement by the company about the planned migration to electronic payment.

During a visit to the plaza, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had said that the tolling system would go completely electronic in October.

However, in November, the company upgraded its tolling systems at both the Link Bridge and the Admiralty Plaza on Lekki-Epe Expressway. It said the upgrade was to enable it to serve the public better by enhancing and modernizing service delivery at the Plazas.

During the upgrade, electronic passages at the Toll Plazas and the online payment platforms were impacted from 9th – 15th November, 2019. The upgrade migrated customers’ toll accounts, such as e-Tag, Swift Pass, to the newly installed system.