Former US President Jimmy Carter has been admitted into hospital in South Georgia, just weeks after he had an operation on the brain at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

His new ailment was identified as urinary tract infection.

“He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon,” the Carter Center said in a statement.

Carter, 95, was hurt in November during “recent falls.” The surgery was said to have gone well and there were no reported complications.

In September, Carter was also admitted to hospital to monitor a minor pelvic fracture after he fell in his home in Plains, 215 kilometres south of Atlanta.

It was the second fall that month for Carter, who required stitches above his eyebrow after the first incident.

In an earlier fall in May, Carter broke his other hip, resulting in hip replacement surgery.

Carter, who was president from 1977 to 1981, also is a cancer survivor, having been successfully treated for brain cancer which was diagnosed in 2015.

The Democrat – the longest-living U.S. president – became a champion for human rights both domestically and abroad after serving a single term as president