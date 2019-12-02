Gov Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has donated a farmland to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for cultivation and practical agriculture.

Badaru disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony for Batch C Stream 2 corps members deployed to Jigawa during their Orientation Course in Dutse on Monday.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Adamu Fanini, said that the farm which served as ” NYSC Farm” would be used as Agric laboratory.

“As the country is now diversifying from the oil economy to agricultural economy, it becomes imperative for the corps members to learn how to farm so that after their graduation if they don’t get jobs, they can go into agriculture to a earn a living,” he said.

Badaru pledged that the state government would do its best to support the corps members in to achieve the feat.

“Since the cardinal principles of the current administration under President Muhammadu Buhari is focused on agriculture.

“I assure you (corps members) all of you that are posted to this state, your security and safety is guaranteed by my administration,” he added.

Earlier in a speech, the NYSC Zonal Coordinator in charge of North West Zone, Mrs Ruth Bakka, thanked the governor for the support and cooperation he has been rendering to the NYSC in the state.

Bakka pledged that she would do her best to ensure that the corps members deployed to the state contribute to the socio-economic and political wellbeing of the people.

Also in his opening remark, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad, urged new corps members to cooperate with camp officials to learn different skills during their Orientation Course.

Muhammad enjoined them to respect the culture and norms of the host communities they are posted to serve.