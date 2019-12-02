The Lagos State Government says it has concluded plans to improve infrastructure around industrial zones, so as to boost investment in the state.

The State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said this on Monday in Ikeja while receiving the Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, George Steiner and Board Members of the Swiss-Nigeria Business Council, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Sanwo-Olu said that all necessary amenities that would enhance the growth of businesses in the state would be put in place.

He said that his government would build up the relationship between the State and Swiss companies, so as to make the state a lasting destination for Swiss businesses.

“I believe your trip will further reinforce and will signpost to other companies that we are ready and we can collaborate for good.

“And one of the things that we are doing is to make business environment in Lagos accessible. Something we are continuously talking about is that we can make doing business here a whole lot better.

“We are building transportation, building infrastructure and reinforcing our security agencies to ensure that Lagos is secure for all of us.

“We want to reassure you that our government looks forward to opportunities that will foster our relationship with Swiss companies.

“We want to see how we can grow the number of Swiss companies in Lagos and make Lagos a destination of choice for them,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking earlier, Steiner commended Sanwo-Olu for committing time and effort to make the business environment of Lagos firm and inviting to foreign and local business owners.

He said that Lagos was a very important market to Switzerland, and his country was making an effort to expand its presence for the benefit of Lagosians.

“I believe we have an excellent relationship with this country, Lagos, most of all. We will like to create wealth for the benefit of Swiss Companies and of course, benefit of a Greater Lagos.

“In view of strengthening our presence, we set up a Swiss-Nigeria Business Council in 2017. My visit to Mr Governor is a strong sign to determine to do more for Swiss companies and most importantly, Lagos,” the Ambassador said.