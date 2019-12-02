President Muhammadu Buhari commended the Federal Ministry of Transportation for convincing the China civil engineering company (CECCC) to construct a university of transportation in Daura, Katsina state.

He made the commendation during the groundbreaking ceremony of the newly established university in Daura on Monday.

According to the President, the university would bring rapid development to the nation’s transport sector as well as generate both academic and none academic employment opportunities to Nigerians.

He lauded the management of the Chinese company which pledged to construct the university as part of its corporate social responsibility. He emphasised that such efforts would enhance the existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China as well as encourage patronage of local content.

Buhari claimed that his administration had placed much priority on repositioning the transport sector especially the construction of rail lines, roads, and other transport-related utilities. He added that his administration would continue to create job opportunities through the establishment of indigenous industries.

He emphasised that the federal government would facilitate the establishment of the university through the provision of necessary support, as the university would enable Nigeria to domesticate railway engineering and transportation.

Buhari at the occasion acknowledged the cooperation and understanding of all stakeholders in the implementation of federal government projects especially state governments.