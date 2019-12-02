The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, said that it would establish centres and shelters to empower victims of gender-based violence in the territory.

Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, Minister of State for FCT, disclosed this at the Commemoration of Walk To End Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) organised by the Social Development Secretariat (SDS) in Abuja.

She said that the centres would be established in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and United Nations (UN) Spotlight Initiatives.

Aliyu said that a Gender Based Violence Offenders Register had been commissioned in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Women and Social Development, to register all gender-based violence cases and the offenders.

“Many intervention programmes have been rolled out, locally and internationally, to eliminate gender-based violence in the communities. FCT has established a standard and well-equipped Gender-Based Violence Response Centre under the Gender Department of SDS, to handle all gender-based violence cases.

“It is expected that all such cases are promptly reported at the center for immediate actions. FCT is also collaborating with EU and UN Spotlight Initiatives to establish Centres and Shelters to empower victims of gender-based violence. All these are efforts made to eliminate gender-based violence in the society,” he said.

The Minister said that the Federal Government would join the United Nations to commemorate 2019, 16 days activism against gender-based violence towards eliminating violence against women, girls, men, and boys.

She enjoined all stakeholders to create awareness across the nooks and crannies of FCT to ensure that everyone key into the campaign against sexual and gender-based violence.