India Police in Panaji, Goa arrested a Nigerian drug dealer Chinedu Onyedinma after a one kilometre chase on foot.
According to a report by Times of India, policemen chased the 39 year-old Nigerian on foot. They found in his possession 10.48g of cocaine, worth $1,115(80,000 Rupees).
Onyedinma was the second Nigerian to be arrested by the crime branch team in two days.
On Saturday, the team also arrested 43 year-old Lucky Ekoemeye in Morjim, with 8g cocaine. He was arrested based on a tip-off.
Onyedinma was also arrested based on a tip off, TOI reported.
The police got information that he would be delivering narcotics near the Parra junction on Sunday. Onyedinma arrived on a scooter to meet a police ambush. Seeing the police, he abandoned the scooter and chose to escape on foot. The police pursued him.
The report said he had confessed his drug business.
