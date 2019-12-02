By Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Monday made a temporary order forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria another property of the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The property is located at Plots 10 and 11, Abdulkadir Road, GRA, Ilorin, kwara State, which property is covered by with Certificate of Occupancy KW 12835.

The presiding Judge, Rilwan Aikawa made the order pursuant to sections 17 of the advance free fraud and other related offences act 14, 2006 and section 44(2)B of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Justice Aikawa made the other after hearing the submission and argument of the Economic and Financial Crime commission’s Senior legal officer, Rotimi Oyedepo, urging the court to make the order.

The court also ordered the forfeiture order to be published in a widely circulated National daily newspaper, so that any interested party could come to the court to show cause while the property should not be forfeited permanently to the Federal Government.