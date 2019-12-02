Benson Idonije, Burna Boy’s grandfather, has given his candid opinion in favor of his grandson, the African Giant himself.

In an interview with Punch, Idonije says he never imagined Burna will be as big as he is, and that in the Best World Music category which he was nominated for in the 2020 Grammy Awards, he is affirmative the singer will win.

He said;

I did not envisage it initially but at some point, I knew that he was going to go very far because of the eclectic and elevated nature of his music. I didn’t know this from the beginning but at some point, I knew.

I think Burna will win his category because his music is stronger than the music of others and his image is bigger. I think that the whole trajectory is leading to him winning the Grammy. I am very optimistic,

He went on to say that;

I listen to his music and approve it and at the beginning, I was involved in organizing live music for him. When he records, I go to listen to what he does. In recent times, he is more abroad than in Nigeria but all the same, he sends them down; I listen and make comments.