The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Public Matters, Mr. Ajuri Ngelale said Nigerians are benefitting from the goodwill of the President.

Ngelale said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja while speaking on the impact of the President’s foreign trips.

He described the President as a leader known by other nations as an incorruptible and credible leader.

“Those trips have been extremely productive. We are now benefiting from the goodwill of the president largely because the world knows that this is an incorruptible leader – a leader with credibility and integrity. And Nigerians are now benefiting from that,” he said.

Ngelale expressed optimism that President Buhari’s foreign trips would yield positive results in the form of a stronger national economy by the bilateral agreements he signed Nigeria into.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s excursions to the Russian Federation and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been very much in the interest of the country. I say that because when you look at the derivable from those trips, you will realise the extent to which those trips have now added value to our nation’s economy.

“Specifically, we are excited about the Russian trip because we had a lot of series of negotiations that culminated in agreements that we have now signed bilaterally which are all government-to-government transactions,” he said.

The presidential aide added that some of the sectors that would directly benefit from the bilateral agreements are solid minerals development, transport, iron ore mining, and defence.