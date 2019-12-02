The All Progressive Congress (APC) has swept the Local Government elections conducted in Niger State at the weekend.

The party won 22 out of the 25 local government areas.

Chairman, Niger state Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC), Aminu Baba said that nine political parties presented 85 Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates for the elections.

Reading the results submitted by the Returning Officers, Baba said that APC won 22 local government areas while PDP won one local government, the other two local government areas are still being awaited at the time of releasing the results.

“From the results submitted by our Returning Officers, the All Progressives Party (APC) has won the chairmanship position in 22 local governments while Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won Gbako local government.

“Two local government areas, Mashegu and Tafa are yet to submit their results to the Commission.”

He further said that seven wards in Shiroro, Chachanga, Bida and Rafi local government area were declared inconclusive.

“It is also pertinent to note that one ward in Shiroro local government (Bangajiya ward) is inconclusive, similarly, Tudun Wada north in Chachanga local government is also inconclusive.

“Bida local government has four wards which were declared inconclusive while in Rafi local government, Kakuri ward was declared inconclusive,” he said in a report by the Nation.