Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged corps members to be more committed to serving the country during their 12-month stay in the state.

Akeredolu made the call during the swearing-in of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ (Stream II) corps members, at the permanent orientation camp, Ikare- Akoko on Monday.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Mr Dotun Owanikin, said that the welfare and security of the lives of corps members remained a top priority of his administration.

Akeredolu urged them to take the content of the orientation course seriously, especially the skill acquisition programme.

“As a responsible government, I want to say, without mincing words, that your welfare and security would be adequately taken care of during your service year.

“Our government will continue to improve on developmental projects and infrastructure that will encourage those who observe their mandatory service to want to stay and live in the state at the end of their service year,” he said.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Grace Akpabio, urged the corps members to abide by the rules and regulations of the camp.

According to her, the scheme has now had a South-West Zonal Coordinator as part of efforts to improve the welfare of corps members.

She also appealed to corps members, who had been diagnosed with life-threatening ailments, to always report to the camp clinic for proper monitoring.

“I want to encourage the local governments, corporate citizens, well-meaning Nigerians, philanthropists as well as other stakeholders to make their presence felt in the camp by contributing to the numerous ongoing projects there,” she said.