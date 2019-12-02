Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on corps members posted to the state for the one-year national service to be ready to accept posting as teachers in the public schools.

He made the call on Monday during the swearing-in of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ stream ‘l’ Corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Kusalla, Karaye local government Area of the state.

The governor was represented by the state Commissioner of youth and sports, Alhaji Ado Lakwaya.

He charged the corps members to engage in public enlightenment against drug addiction and abuse in their places of primary assignment.

“I hope you will work in the footsteps of your predecessors. I wish to charge you to be dedicated and help in the revitalisation of our educational sector by accepting posting as teachers in our public schools”, Ganduje said.

He, however, pledged to make the service year memorable for the corps members by providing necessary facilities at the NYSC camp and in their respective places of assignment.

He implored the Corp members to use the golden opportunity especially in the area of skills acquisition training to enable them be self-reliance.

Ganduje reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to make the service year a memorable and fruitful to the corps members.

The state Coordinator of the NYSC in Kano, Malam Laden Baba said that a total of 1,381 corps members comprising 638 males and 743 females were registered at the closing of the registration on Sunday night.

He maintained that the Corp members would be drilled in the aspect of leadership roles, skills acquisition training and entrepreneurship development to prepare them to face the challenges ahead.

Baba charged the Corps members to participate fully in all the camp activities so as to achieve the set objectives.