Quique Sanchez Flores has been sacked by Watford less than three months after returning to the club for a second spell in charge.

He is the 4th coach to lose his job in the English Premier League this season, following Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham, Unai Emery at Arsenal and his predecessor Javi Gracia at Watford.

Flores was given the boot after Watford lost 2-1 to relegation rivals Southampton on Saturday and now sit bottom of the Premier League, six points from safety.

“Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision,” Hornets’ chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury said.

“The appointment of a new head coach is imminent, and with nearly two-thirds of the season remaining, we will provide all the support necessary to make the coming months successful.”

The successor to Flores will be Watford’s 10th manager in six years.

Chris Hughton and Paul Clement are tipped to replace Flores.

The Spaniard was previously in charge of Watford during the 2015-16 season during which he led the club to an FA Cup semifinal and a 13th place finish in the Premier League.