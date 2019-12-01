Tanzanian music star, Vanessa Mdee shared a loved up video with her boyfriend, Nigerian–American Hollywood actor Olu Rotimi Akinosho alias Andre from the series “Power”, as she wished him a happy birthday yesterday November 30.

Vanessa who expressed gratitude that they found each other also stated that God must have spent more time on Rotimi who she described as her ‘twin soul’.

She wrote, “God must have spent a little more time on you twin soul. Words fail me … grateful for your life and the blessing that you are to this generation and many more to come. So grateful we found each other again this lifetime. Honored to stand by your side as you continue to further unlock your light. You already know how I feel. Happy Life Baby @rotimi Gods favor in abundance ”

Rotimi who was in the comment section of the post, wrote “my greatest gift”.