Founder, Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B. Joshua has dropped an important message for the Bayelsa Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon.

Lyon was at SCOAN, Lagos to show appreciation to God’s goodness upon his life through the ministry of Joshua

Joshua urged Lyon to meet the expectations of his people who voted him into office.

“He is not a new person to us because he is a brethren. He has been a hardened believer in the blood of Jesus. I know God will use him.

“I want you to know that the only way Bayelsa people will believe you are the one they voted for is for you to meet the expectations of the Bayelsa People,” he said in a report by the Nation.

The cleric urged the congregation to remember the governor-elect in their prayers, saying that “he is banking on our prayers because the best is yet to come. “

According to Joshua, “I am at your service. By that I mean I will make sure the expectations of the Bayelsa people is executed.

“I have a word of wisdom for you. It is better to live poorly upon the fruit of God’s goodness than to live plentifully upon the product of our sin.”