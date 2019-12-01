President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan on Saturday flagged of free mass vaccination for domestic animals across his Yobe North Senatorial District.

According to a press release by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, the ceremony which held in Gashua, his native home, in Yobe state was witnessed by traditional rulers, state government officials, lawmakers, political party leaders and representatives of various Fulani groups.

Besides the Free vaccination for cattle, sheep and goats, the veterinary services also include treatment and medication of major illnesses and treatment and care for sick animals.

“This year, we will be vaccinating one million livestock in this senatorial district,” Lawan told the gathering, adding that about 500,000 livestock were vaccinated across the senatorial district during a similar exercise last year.

“I believe that this is one thing we owe our herdsmen. They are Nigerians like all of us. They vote for us. They live with us. They also contribute very well to the economy of this country.

“Therefore, it is only fair that we give them similar recognition that we give the other people we live with. This is not something special but I believe that it is something that we owe our herdsmen.

“What we are going to do more this year is that in addition to the vaccination of one million livestock within Yobe North Senatorial district, we also have a plan to drill 36 solar boreholes across the six local government areas in the senatorial district.

“And the herdsmen themselves are to decide where they want these solar boreholes to be drilled because they know where their people are, who need the water more.

“It is our hope that this little effort will go a long way in supporting our very active State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and our President, Muhammadu Buhari who has come to make Nigeria better,” Lawan said.

Lawan, on arrival in Gashua on Friday headed to Zango Potash marketing to commiserate with the victims of the recent fire outbreak in the market.

Residents of Gashua, in Bade Local Government Area of the state, woke up on November 16, 2019 to witness how about 20 shops loaded with potash at Zango Potash market were reduced to ashes.

He announced a donation of ten million naira to support victims to cushion the effect of their loss.