By Gbenro Adesina

Oyo State Government has vowed to enforce the environmental sanitation laws to the letter in order to make Ibadan and the state in general neat, adding that it would henceforth wield the big stick of the law against saboteurs of environmental exercises in the state.

Disclosing this while monitoring the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in major markets like Bodija, Oje, Oja’ba and Bere Ibadan, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Rt. Hon. Kehinde Ayoola state that the government was putting in so much to ensure that the environment was clean.

He said government would not tolerate any form of sabotage against the effort.

Ayoola, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Bashir Olanrewaju pointed out that the government was taking proactive steps to stop unhealthy waste disposal in the state through the revamping of some dump-sites.

Appealing to residents, especially traders in the markets, the commissioner said, “We appeal to our people to please co-operate with the Engr. Seyi Makinde led administration. We have transited into a new waste management era and we would start experiencing community-based waste management system, which involves them playing their roles during sanitation exercises like this.

“All we are asking for is that our people should comply with the state government’s laws. And we promise, that after proper check on refuse disposal in the state, Oyo State Government will take the next giant step of turning our wastes to wealth.

“Though, today’s exercise did not restrict vehicular movements, traders, shops and business complexes whose goods and wares were displayed during the sanitation hours have been sanctioned.”