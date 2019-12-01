Adejoke Adeleye

Men of Ogun State Police Command on Saturday arrested three members of a syndicate who specialised in vandalising telecommunications companies mast in Ibafo area of the State.

The command, in a press release made available to newsmen in Abeokuta said the suspects, Adeola Oyesanya, Bashiru Mohammed and Musa Mohammed were arrested following a report by a security guard attached to an MTN mast at Papa Ibafo area that a group of thieves had invaded the site, vandalised and carted away 12 batteries valued at about N1.8 million.

On receiving the report, the DPO, Ibafo Police Station, Abiodun Ayinde quickly mobilized his anti-robbery men and moved to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the suspects abandoned their loot and escaped to a nearby bush.

The entire area was subsequently cordoned off by the policemen and the bush was properly combed as a result of which the first suspect, Adeola Oyesanya was arrested.

His arrest led to the arrest of the other two suspects who were the receivers of stolen goods.

On interrogation, they all confessed to the commission of the crime and that they had been on the business for quite sometimes now.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.