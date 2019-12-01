By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun has been awarded Best State in ICT Penetration and Adoption by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy during the E-NIGERIA awards and gala night in Abuja on Saturday.

The Dapo Abiodun administration, about 3 months ago, had turned one of the Model schools built by the previous administration led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun to a Tech-Hub with Internet expansion to Ministries, Departments and Agencies Internet bandwidth up from 85Mbps to 300Mbps

The state also increased the metro fiber to a number of agencies via fiber including the state secretariat’s complex at Oke Mosan, Ogun State Television, Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, Cultural Centre, Bureau of Transportation, Signage, Inland Revenue Service, Ogun state printing, SUBEB, Bureau of Information Technology and the Ogun State Tech-Hub.

The Hub was launched on September 3rd 2019 and it has be used in training of over 2,500 in web designing, digital marketing, Computer IT Essentials, Hardware repairs, Data Science, Cyber Security, Animation and cartooning and STEM (for children), etc.

Ogun Tech Hub is an open living lab and pre-incubation space designed to be a multi-functional, multi-purpose space where work to catalyze creative social tech ventures take place.

In a bid to eradicate unemployment of youths in the State, the government provided an e-channel for youths to register and for employers to easily find qualified candidates to fill professional roles.

This meritorious award was received by the Special Advicer to the Governor on ICT and the Director, Ogun State Bureau of ICT, Mrs. Adekunte Olatundun.