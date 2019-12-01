Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, the Agege Local Government Chairman in Lagos State, has lauded the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) for planning to establish a study centre in Agege.

The NOUN management had in November solicited the council’s support to establish a study centre in the area, NAN reports.

Egunjobi said that the proposal was a welcome development.

“The proposal is a welcome development, it is in consonance with my administration’s drive for improved access to education at all levels for Agege residents.

“The council will be deeply committed to the project and will ensure it comes to pass while keeping to its own side of the bargain,” he said in a statement

The statement was signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Rotimi Sulyman.

According to him, the project fits into some of the policies of the administration, which are to improve educational infrastructure and access to education across all ages, families and backgrounds.

The chairman said that the council would do its best to ensure that the project would be a reality so as to bring education to the doorsteps of the people.