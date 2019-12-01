Nigerian Pastor, Olaitan Aromolaran has given his backing to President Muhammadu Buhari’s closure of border with some of its West African neighbours.

Aromolaran, Senior Pastor, Joy Cometh Ministries in Ikorodu says the closure of the border is long overdue and that he aligns with what former President Olusegun Obasanjo said while supporting Buhari’s closure of the border.

Speaking at a news conference in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria at the weekend to announce its coming programme, “365 Hallelujah/World Hallelujah Day” to hold on 6 December at the Ikorodu Town Hall, Ikorodu, the cleric asserted: “Until we know where we are going, we will never get there. There is need for us to go through some processes, that is what you are seeing now on the border closure.”

The senior pastor is also optimistic that Nigeria will walk again despite series of challenges, saying that “God has started with Nigeria and we have government that believe in the welfare of the people. We believe that the more we pray and work harder, the more we become better.”

According to him, “Hallelujah is synonymous with good news, anything that had not worked, but suddenly begins to work is greeted with Hallelujah. As we declare Hallelujah Day, we are prophesying that Nigeria will work again, peace will reign in the world again and prosperity will be ours again,” he said.

Aromolaran explained that the first Hallelujah day was held in 2012 and that it was directed by God, saying that since everyone believed that Hallelujah is a universal language, a day should be set aside to celebrate World Hallelujah Day.

“The first Friday in December has therefore been declared Hallelujah Day. Joy Cometh Ministries is driving this at this time to restore hope to mankind that things will be alright again and very soon,” he said.

Aromolaran disclosed that about 50,000 people are expected to attend the 365 Hallelujah/World Hallelujah Day coming up at the Ikorodu Town Hall this Friday.

He added that adequate logistics had been put in place to ensure maximum security, as the programme will also enhance religious harmony and tolerance in the State, with both Christians and Muslims expected to attend the event.