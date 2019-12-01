Miss Beauty Etsanyi Tukura representing Taraba State has been crowned Miss Nigeria 2019.

Tukura was announced among the 18 finalists at the grand finale of the 43rd edition of the beauty pageant on Saturday, which held at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos, Nigeria.

Among the judges were Nollywood diva, Rita Dominic, former housemates of the reality show, BBNaija, Ike Onyema, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, and Africa’s leading beauty and makeup entrepreneur, Tara Durotoye.

The occasion was attended by the Lagos state first lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu as well as other high profile dignitaries.

Tukura will now receive a luxurious apartment and a car as part of the gift for winning the pageant.