Lautaro Martinez’s brace has helped Antonio Conte’s Inter side to a 2-1 victory over SPAL and moved the Nerazzurri top of Serie A.

With Juventus having drawn with Sassuolo in Sunday’s early fixture, Inter knew a win at San Siro would be enough to leapfrog Maurizio Sarri’s men, and they had too much for a struggling SPAL side who are now winless in seven matches.

Martinez spearheaded Inter’s attack – picking out the bottom-left corner of Etrit Berisha’s goal with supreme accuracy in the 16th minute before doubling his tally with a well-placed header prior to half-time.

Mattia Valoti struck to spark a rejuvenated SPAL performance after the break, yet – despite Martinez squandering two golden chances to round off a hat-trick – Inter held firm to claim top spot.

Romelu Lukaku broke through SPAL’s line in the 11th minute, though Berisha did well to rush out and close the angle.

Berisha was beaten five minutes later, however – Martinez gliding forward before directing a low finish across SPAL’s goalkeeper.

Lukaku and Marcelo Brozovic both went close as Inter kept up the pressure, but the hosts had their second four minutes before the break, Martinez guiding home Antonio Candreva’s excellent first-time cross.

Juve have long dominated Serie A, but in the form of Conte’s Inter, the Old Lady seem to have serious title rivals this season.

Inter – now top by one point – have won 12 of their opening 14 Serie A matches in a season for the first time, while they have also become the fifth side to find the net in each of their first 14 league matches of a campaign in the 21st century, after Juve, Milan, Fiorentina and Roma.