The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday said 50 members of ‘One Million Boys,’ a cult group, have been arrested, even as the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu launched a Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants in Lagos State.

The team is tasked with the responsibility of dislodging social miscreants in the State. Such miscreants are operating under different names such as ‘One Million Boys,’ ‘No Salary Boys,’ ‘Awawa Boys,’ and so on.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, said the miscreants were responsible for series of violent crimes and attacks in different communities and neighborhoods.

“They also engage in traffic robberies, assaults, murder and sexual assaults. The operations are mostly Intelligence driven, collating actionable information about the activities of such miscreants, their membership and hideouts and taking the battle to their doorsteps.

“Members of the operation were drawn from Tactical Units, State Intelligence Bureau, Operations Department and State Criminal Investigation Department with ACP Odubona Oludotun, AC Operations as its Chairman. The Task Team is established in response to the recent activities of those miscreants in Ijegun, Itire, Isheri etc., where they vandalized some vehicles and destroyed some properties of innocent citizens for no just cause.

“Eleven suspects were initially arrested and charged to Court. Items recovered from the suspects include: two locally made Pistols, eleven axes, 9 cutlasses, 4 daggers and charms. The 50 suspects in custody are being profiled. The Commissioner of Police uses this medium to send a strong warning to members of such violent gangs that the Command will pursue them, subdue them and bring them to justice.

“Parents are advised to monitor the activities of their children. The onslaught will be sustained until sanity is restored to our streets and neighborhoods,” he said.