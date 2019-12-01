The Kara Bridge of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which was partially closed on September 2 for reconstruction has been reopened by the Federal Government on Sunday.

This was done after completing repair works on a 600-metre stretch.

Reacting to the new development, FRSC Assistant Corps Commander, Taofik Iyanda, expressed satisfaction at the road repair and thanked the Federal Government and its agencies that effected the repair.

Iyanda appealed to road users to exercise caution while driving on the highway.

“Motorists should not see the road as a race course. They should exercise patience on the little segment that has been completed and opened for use.

“They should not exceed the specified speed limit.

“The road is still under construction and a lot of things will have to be put in place, so they have to be very careful and exercise patience anytime they are plying the road,’’ he advised.

He told journalists that collaboration of traffic management agencies and law enforcement agencies helped to minimise road accidents and deaths during the repair period.

However, some motorists and road users, who spoke expressed satisfaction and appealed to the Federal Government to complete construction to ease traffic on the highway.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti, also appealed to road users to observe speed limits to avert crashes.

Kuti, while inspecting the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday evening said that the site cleaning was being completed to prepare for the opening of the road to traffic.

“We have already completed the work up to the asphalt level on this inbound Lagos lane.

“We have completed this lane of 600 metres. We were slowed down by that huge October rain.

“We will not be able to complete the outbound Lagos side; so, rather than start work there, we decided to open both lanes for use so that it will ease traffic during Christmas, ’’ he told NAN.

Kuti added that repairs on the Ibadan-bound carriageway would continue in January.

On Apongbon Bridge on Lagos Island, the controller said that it had been completed and ready to be opened to traffic ahead of Christmas.

He said that ongoing repair on the outer lane was completed and would be opened to traffic within few days.

“We just completed repairs, it is concrete, we are going to cast some cubes or crush the cubes.

“Once we crush the cubes and it gives us good results, next week, we will open this completed second section to traffic.

Crushing the cubes is a method used to determine the strength of the road,“ he said.