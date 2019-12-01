Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero of Leicester City on Saturday as the club beat Everton 2-1 to return to second place in the Premier League.

Iheanacho scored a goal and set up another for Leicester’s win.

The Nigerian forward scored deep into stoppage time to complete a turnaround against Everton and allowed Leicester close the gap on leaders Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

The result leaves the Foxes in second, eight points behind leaders Liverpool, while under-pressure Marco Silva sees his side remain 17th.

Richarlison had given the visitors a first-half lead with a bullet header from Djibril Sidibe’s cross.

Brendan Rodgers’ side – who struggled for large parts of the game against a resolute Everton defence – equalised when Jamie Vardy tapped in Kelechi Iheanacho’s cross.

And the 2015-16 title winners won the game in the dying seconds when Iheanacho latched on to Ricardo Pereira's through-ball to steer the ball past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.