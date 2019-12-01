Zahra Indimi, daughter to President Muhamadu Buhari, has called on the Nigerian youth to be patient and understand the content of the social media bill before making “silly” comments and heaping blames.

While speaking at the first edition of ‘An Afternoon with Zahra’, an event recently organized in Abuja, Zahra gave her support to the controversial bill as long as it is carried out in a “fair” manner.

She said: “We have to see and understand the content of the present social media regulation bill. Whatever it is, you need to understand and know the implication of the bill. That’s what we need to do as young people,” she said.

“We need to research more, understand what is going on instead of just making silly comments every now and then and blaming people for no reason. So I am in support of regulations, but fair regulations.”

Zahra shared her experience with cyber-bullies in 2020, adding that she was bothered with issues pertaining to governance when she holds no office alongside her father.

“2015 was when I knew what bullying was. It started with my photos going viral. I was having a yoga class, sweating. But people were busy sending my pictures up and down,” she said.

“People used it for their gain during campaign. The 2015 elections went well. But, after 100 days, the blow started coming. ‘Zahra, your father did this. Zahra, your father did that.’ Am I in office with him? Do I take any vital decision?

“I kept wondering why people do this to me constantly. I said to myself, ‘Zahra you are a woman. Zahra, you are educated. Zahra, you have a son and a family that loves you.’

“Those bullies do not have families. They are just floating. When they insult you, just let them be. They are trying to cover up some things they are feeling within.”