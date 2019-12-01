David Lyon, governor-elect of Bayelsa state, paid a courtesy visit to the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday.

Lyon, dressed in a white attire was welcomed and introduced to the congregation by T.B. Joshua, the founder of SCOAN.

T.B. Joshua, however, charged him to meet the expectations of the Bayelsa people.

TB Joshua said: “He is not a new person to us because he is a brethren. He has been a hardened believer in the blood of Jesus. I know God will use him.”

“I want you to know that the only way Bayelsa people will believe you are the one they voted for is for you to meet the expectations of the Bayelsa People. He is banking on our prayers because the best is yet to come… I am at your service. By that, I meant I will make sure the expectations of the Bayelsa people are executed.

“I have a word of wisdom for you. It is better to live purely upon the fruit of God’s goodness than to live plentifully upon the product of our sin.”

Speaking on his visit to the Synagogue, Lyon said he was there “for a Thanksgiving to God Almighty for the successful Governorship election in Bayelsa State.”