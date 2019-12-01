The President of Guinea Conakry, Prof. Alpha Conde has commended the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu for responding to his invitation to help reform the Anti-corruption agency in Guinea.

He expressed his gratitude in a letter of appreciation dated November 28, 2019 and sent through the Ambassador of Guinea in Nigeria, Siaka Cissoko.

While commending the Acting Chairman on his bold move in the Anti-corruption fight, he expressed his hope of further collaborations with the EFCC.