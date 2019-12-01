The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said a loose Power Holding Company of Nigeria electrical cable on Sunday sparked a fire outbreak under the Odo-Iya Alaro Bridge inward Ojota.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Oke-Osanyintolu, said investigation revealed that a 32KVA electrical cable detached from the pole, resulting into fire after it fell on combustible items such as plastics and papers.

“The fire was immediately put off by the LASEMA Response Team, Federal Fire Service and Lagos State Fire Service,” he said

According to him, no injury was recorded or life lost in the incident that destroyed 15 shops and damaged other property at the Owode-Oniri Market in Lagos State on Sunday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the fire started at 10:27 a.m.

The director-general said that the fire emanated from one of the several electrical lines in the market.

“The cause of the fire is still unknown as there is no power supply within the market.

“No life was lost, but valuable items were destroyed, though the spread of the fire was curtailed.

“We have counted the shops; about 15 of them were gutted by fire,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.