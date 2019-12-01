Nigerian singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke on Saturday thrilled music lovers that filled up 22,000 Stephen Keshi stadium also known as the Asaba township stadium.

Davido who returned to Nigeria in a grad style made a stop at a village called Ibusa where he was welcomed like royalty and bestowed upon a chieftaincy title alongside his lawyer who is a son of the soil.

The Risky crooner is billed to visit three states in the Southeastern region after returning to the country.

Davido thrilled fans dishing out some of hit songs back to back.

Davido and Phyno lit up the teeming crowd in the stadium as they sang the Ride For You track verbatim.

Davido and his live band also one of his top old dongs ‘See Gobe” among others.