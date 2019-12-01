Nigerians who want to escape the unpredictability of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway now have a choice: they can now join a train ride from Iju in Lagos to Ibadan and it is free.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, made the announcement on Saturday via his Twitter handle.

The free train ride began on Saturday, he said.

Our free rides on the Lagos-Ibadan standard guage rail line will begin today and run through March, 2020. Commuters on that route can take advantage of it and save on transportation during the festive season & beyond. Let’s ride to the #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/zJ0FkMPt72 — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) November 29, 2019