Rotimi Amaechi: Minister of Transportation

Nigerians who want to escape the unpredictability of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway now have a choice: they can now join a train ride from Iju in Lagos to Ibadan and it is free.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, made the announcement on Saturday via his Twitter handle.

The free train ride began on Saturday, he said.

Inside the train

The Lagos-Ibadan train at Iju