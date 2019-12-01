Nine people, including two children, were killed Saturday after a plane crashed shortly after takeoff in adverse weather conditions in the U.S. state of South Dakota, local media reported.

According to information revealed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the plane is a Pilatus PC-12 with 12 people on board.

It took off from an airport in Chamberlain but crashed at around 12:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) on Saturday.

Two children and the pilot were among the dead, Theresa Maule Rossow, the state’s attorney for Brule County, was quoted as saying by local media. Three survivors have been rushed to a nearby medical facility.

According to Xinhua, reports have indicated that the FAA and NTSB investigators are heading to the crash site.