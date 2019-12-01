Four police officers and 10 suspected gunmen of the Cartel of the Northeast were killed in an hour-long gun battle in Mexico’s northern state of Coahuila, authorities said Saturday.

Miguel Angel Riquelme Solis, Governor of Coahuila state, said six more policemen were injured in the battle and several municipal workers were missing.

The governor said the armed group descended on the small town of Villa Union, which has a population of 3,000 and is about an hour’s drive southwest of the U.S. city of Eagle Pass.

According to the governor, the facade of Villa Union’s municipal office building was riddled with bullet holes.

The governor said security forces will remain in the town for the following days to restore calm, Xinhuanet reported.