A massive fire outbreak has razed 15 shops at Owode-Onirin Market, Ikorodu area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed as traders are left to groan in pains and agony over the loss of their properties.

State’s emergency agency’s Director General, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu says on arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that the fire emanated from one of the several lines of shop within the market.

“The cause of the fire is unknown as there was no power supply within the market. No lives lost but valuables were destroyed,” he says.

He adds that the spread of fire is curtailed from further spread, adding that the fire razed 15 shops before it was put off.