The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra chapter, has condemned the armed robbery attack on the team of Nnewi based FC Ifeanyi Ubah on their way to honour their Week Six fixtures against Jigawa Golden Stars on Friday.

According to China Ubah, Chairman of the club, the team was attacked by armed robbers operating at Kabba Junction near Lokoja in Kogi State.

The association in a statement signed by Anthony Oji and Chimezie Anaso, Chairman and Secretary respectively expressed solidarity with the team in their time of grief.

“Members of SWAN Anambra Chapter wish to express their strong solidarity with FC Ifeanyi Ubah, the flagship Football Club of Anambra state at this time of momentary shock.

“Anambra SWAN regret and condemn the incident which occurred on Nov. 29 and caused gun injuries to two occupants of the vehicle conveying the team to their NPFL M D 6 Week match against Jigawa Golden Star in Kano,” he said.

The SWAN chairman described the moment as mixed feeling for it as it had nominated the Club for recognition as the most successful football club side in Anambra.

“We thank God that no life was lost while we pray for quick recovery of those who were injured, more importantly that the trauma of the unfortunate attack may evaporate from the psyche of the team.

“For us, it is a message of both congratulations and solidarity to the team because FCIU will later today, Saturday Nov. 30 be recognised as the Most Successful Football Club in Anambra at the Lecture/Recognition Night of the Anambra SWAN Week in Awka,” he added.