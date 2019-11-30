Britain’s main opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn called on Saturday for an investigation of the London Bridge attacker, Usman Khan.

Corbyn said there were questions for the probation service and parole board after Khan who had been convicted on terrorism offences killed two persons at London Bridge.

“There’s got to be a very full investigation and clearly there’s been a disaster,” the Labour Party leader Corbyn told broadcasters.

Wearing a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, Usman Khan went on the rampage on Friday afternoon at a conference on criminal rehabilitation beside London Bridge. He was wrestled to the ground by bystanders and then shot dead by police.