Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The APC youths in Ogun State has applauded the efforts of the state government under the leadership of Prince Dapo Abiodun in the last six months at the helms of Ogun State affairs.

The group under the aegis of All Progressive Congress, Youth League (APCYL) Ogun State chapter explained that it takes a minimum of a year and a half for every new government to settle down to work, adding that Dapo Abiodun-led administration seems very prepared for the task.

This was contained in a release made available to journalists in Abeokuta by the group coordinator, Comrade Olamide Lawal.

Lawal hinted that as at this time in the last administration, governance had not been felt until the end of year 2012 despite coming on board since May 2011.

The release read in part “Governor Abiodun, irrespective of the several distractions by the opposition in forms of Litigations and Social media attacks, swung into action and has made impacts in virtually all sectors of the state economy.”

“The education sector is gradually regaining its lost glories due to friendly policies of the present government. The Governor has made education free for our pupils in both primary and secondary schools and the infrastructural decay in the sector is being addressed aggressively with the ongoing renovation of 236 schools across all the wards in the State; promotion of over 10,000 teachers; training and retraining of the teachers among others.”

“The health sector which was neglected for 8 years is being revamped to become an envy for other states. Modern equipment have been purchased within this short period and hospital buildings undergoing massive renovation.”

He added that Ogun state is becoming safer for businesses and livelihood due to the return of serenity to the Security Architecture of the State.

“Agriculture and other sectors, are beginning to put the Gateway state on the world map for genuine investors (Local and foreign).”

The group, therefore, commended the governor for his determination to digitalize the State by establishing a tech hub which has become a toast of others.”

“We hereby humbly advise that the Governor should look away from distractors and continue with his giant steps towards collectively building the state.”

His words “If Mr Governor can key into the above advice, even generations yet unborn would remain grateful to him for making Ogun state the new Center of Excellence.”

“The league wishes to state without any equivocation that the achievements of the Governor since assumption of Office on 29th of May this year, were unprecedented, he concluded.