Nigeria Rugby squad has arrived in Antananarivo for tomorrow’s 2023 Pre World Cup Qualifiers against Madagascar.
Coach Bronson Weir announced the 15-man squad that will be on duty on Sunday.
The encounter is the last match of elimination stage of the Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) 2020.
It will kicks off at 15:00 local time (14:00 CAT) at the Mahamasima Stadium in Antananarivo, Madagascar.
“The boys have worked hard all through training in Kano and Lagos. Madagascar play a unique band of Xv’s Rugby. We will concentrate on our game and do what we have to do to get the result. We look forward to seeing what the team can produce on Sunday,” says Coach Bronson Weir.
The Nigerian SQUAD:
Forwards
1. Godwin Otoro -.Italy(C)
2. David Oyekanmi – Racing
3. Praise Asiedu – Australia
4. Sunday Bassey – Cowrie
5. Ricky Nwagbara – South Africa
6. Ibrahim Suraj – Barewa
7. Samuel Ekpo – Cowrie
8. Obi Wilson – Barewa
9. Alex Onome Richard -.Barewa
10. John Kurah – Racing
11. Olatunde Sulaiman – Cowrie
12. Jude Abrakson -.Barewa
13. Emmanuel Chukwudi – Abia Buffalo’s
Backs
14. Azeez Ladipo – Cowrie (vC)
15. Nuhu Ibrahim – Barewa
16. Monday Omorogieva – Racing
17. Joshua Etim – Barewa
18. Jeremiah Peters – Kings College Old Boys
19. Daniel John – Cowrie
20. Isah Omale – Barewa
21. Ezekiel Tom – Gosar
22. Gabriel Etim- Barewa
