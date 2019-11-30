Nigeria Rugby squad has arrived in Antananarivo for tomorrow’s 2023 Pre World Cup Qualifiers against Madagascar.

Coach Bronson Weir announced the 15-man squad that will be on duty on Sunday.

The encounter is the last match of elimination stage of the Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) 2020.

It will kicks off at 15:00 local time (14:00 CAT) at the Mahamasima Stadium in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

“The boys have worked hard all through training in Kano and Lagos. Madagascar play a unique band of Xv’s Rugby. We will concentrate on our game and do what we have to do to get the result. We look forward to seeing what the team can produce on Sunday,” says Coach Bronson Weir.

The Nigerian SQUAD:

Forwards

1. Godwin Otoro -.Italy(C)

2. David Oyekanmi – Racing

3. Praise Asiedu – Australia

4. Sunday Bassey – Cowrie

5. Ricky Nwagbara – South Africa

6. Ibrahim Suraj – Barewa

7. Samuel Ekpo – Cowrie

8. Obi Wilson – Barewa

9. Alex Onome Richard -.Barewa

10. John Kurah – Racing

11. Olatunde Sulaiman – Cowrie

12. Jude Abrakson -.Barewa

13. Emmanuel Chukwudi – Abia Buffalo’s

Backs

14. Azeez Ladipo – Cowrie (vC)

15. Nuhu Ibrahim – Barewa

16. Monday Omorogieva – Racing

17. Joshua Etim – Barewa

18. Jeremiah Peters – Kings College Old Boys

19. Daniel John – Cowrie

20. Isah Omale – Barewa

21. Ezekiel Tom – Gosar

22. Gabriel Etim- Barewa