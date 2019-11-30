Senator Dino Melaye: no comeback in Kogi West rerun


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

There appears to be no redemption, no comeback for Senator Dino Melaye in Kogi West district rerun as he has been electorally spanked by his opponent, Senator Smart Adeyemi.

The opponent that Melaye once characterised as his ‘political wife’ continued with his winning momentum as many results from the 53 polling units streamed in.

PDP won only in 2 units, while Adeyemi won in 24, out of the units, where results were declared.

Melaye, however, in a tweet, described the results as ‘magic figures’, claiming that he has been the preferred candidate of voters.

Here are some of the unofficial results from the 53 polling units:

Unguwan Pawa Polling Unit 005 Ward “D” lokoja.

Apc – 229
PDP – 100

Ward D Results Lokoja

Rimi polling unit
APC 224
PDP 177

Anguwan Kura polling unit
APC 349
PDP 86

Inuwa Dagana polling unit
APC 229
PDP 100

Inuwa Lange polling unit
APC 446
PDP 79

Madabo polling unit
APC 432
PDP 86

Yaragi polling unit
APC 143
PDP 67.

Obatedo ward 02 Oke Egbe-
APC 165
PDP 22

Egbeda Egga/Okedayo ward. Okedayo quarters ogidi open space .
APC 120
PDP 15.

Mopamuro LGA Ward 08
No of accredited 231
Apc 224
PDP 05
DPC 01
Rejected 01

Itedo Irunda unit 007, Ward 09

PDP 23
APC 322

Odolu Ward… *Fehinti Oluwa Qtrs Unit 005.*
1. APC – 330
2. PDP – 04
3. Void – 2

Odolu Ward… *St Andrew School Unit 002.*
1. APC – 225
2. PDP – 47
3. ADC – 1
4. Void – 5

Odolu Ward… *Sanco Unit 003.*
1. APC – 171
2. PDP – 27
3. Void – 3

St Barnabas
APC 231
PDP 50
Void 12

Maternity
APC 109
PDP 73

GRA
PDP 26
APC 72

TOWN HALL
PDP 98
APC 48

DEMONSTRATION
PDP 66
APC 93

POST OFFICE
PDP 55
APC 78

OLD WELFARE
PDP. 56
APC 41

ABU
PDP 35
APC 56

Oke Adeye
PDP 77
APC 56

PALACE
PDP. 53
APC: 133

Total Result
PDP. 203
APC 284