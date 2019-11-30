Mr Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police in Niger, on Saturday expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the local government elections in the state.

After inspecting some polling units at Bosso, Paikoro, Chanchaga and Shiroro local government areas, Usman said the public conduct was commendable and orderly.

“I am very pleased with the residents for their orderly manner in all the polling units visited,” he said.

The police chief called on politicians and other stakeholders to abide by the rules and regulations of electoral processes.

He said that the police and other security agencies were ready to ensure that the elections were peaceful, free, fair and credible.

Usman, said that the police would ensure that voters’ rights were protected since police and other security agencies were fully prepared to deal with trouble makers.

”I am so far satisfied with the political maturity demonstrated by residents in all polling units visited”, Usman said.

He said the presence of security at all polling units would ensure that elections succeeded without threats to lives and property.

The commissioner also said that the command and other security agencies had put in place various security measures to guarantee peaceful political atmosphere during and after the elections in the state.

He said that reports from the 25 local government areas indicated that the process went on peacefully and orderly without violence.

He said that the security measures in place would guarantee residents to participate in all electoral processes.

He warned that any person or groups found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Aminu Baba, Chairman State Independent Electoral Commission, assured the people of peaceful conduct of the elections across the state.

Baba said that reports from the 25 local government areas indicated that elections commenced in the state without any political violence.

He expressed confidence that the elections would be successful.

He said: ”We have fully prepared and equipped our personnel with basic electoral knowledge for the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections.

” Security arrangement is perfect in the polling units. We made sure that people are voting without hindrance. Our staff and materials are well-secured in the entire state.

“We have been monitoring the process and everything is going on smoothly and we commended security agencies for a job well done.