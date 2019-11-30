Contractors and organizations handling construction and related tasks at LAGOSHOMS, Sangotedo Scheme 1, in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State have been ordered to return to site with immediate effect in order to effect the delivery of the homes in the estate within the next three months.

Commissioner for Housing, Lagos State, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai made this demand during a meeting with contractors and other stakeholders of the housing sector in his office in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

He pointed out that the meeting was held to announce the intention of government to add to the housing stock available in the state through the immediate completion of LAGOSHOMS Scheme 1.

Akinderu-Fatai further said that the meeting was also to deliberate on challenges that could impede the completion of the project and to jointly seek workable solutions for the envisaged problems.

In response, the representatives of the contractors spoke about funding and the need to accommodate fluctuations based on the fact that the project had been delayed for a while.

The Commissioner replied that the state government had made due arrangements for payment of outstanding financial commitments that were genuine and relevant to the project.

“The state government is committed to the speedy completion of the project, hence adequate financial approval has been given to its timely completion, including outstanding payments owed on job already done ,” Akinderu-Fatai said.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Wasiu Akewusola, however, pointed out that payments would only be made after due assessment of the readiness of individual contractors to continue the work as well as an evaluation of the capacity of the organizations to meet up with the stipulated timelines given by the State government.

Akewusola also listed other prerequisites for payments, to include renewal of registration with the appropriate agencies of government, evidences of payment of taxes, as well as provision of bond as a form of security for the fund.

Akinderu-Fatai reiterated the unalloyed commitment of the Lagos State Government towards reducing the housing deficit in the State.

“We will not relent in our efforts at reducing the housing deficit in the state, all hands must be on deck to achieve the desire of housing for all in Lagos State,” he added.

Architect Tony Aruede, speaking on behalf of the contractors, commended the state government for revisiting the scheme and pledged the commitment of the contractors to ensuring that the scheme was delivered before the deadline given by government.

The project consists of 744 homes, made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom flats in 62 blocks. It also comprised mini water works, sewage Treatment Plant, power generating plant, good drainage system and ample space designated for car parks and community activities.