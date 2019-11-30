The General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe has called for caution in the storage and usage of gases in both domestic and commercial activities.

He advised immediate evacuation from the vicinity, where suspected air pollution from any gaseous substances was observed.

She added that the public should avoid the use of any material capable of triggering fire in such environment, including mobile phones, lighter and matches and all other electrical appliances to avoid loss of lives and property.

This came on the heels of the unfortunate incident of the gas explosion at Ajegunle, in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government area of the state where lives were lost.

While commiserating with the families of the victims, she reiterated the commitment of the government to protecting the people from indiscriminate exposure to environmental hazards.

“Gas leakages are common and dangerous source of air pollution; therefore, only properly trained personnel should handle compressed gas cylinders. The cylinders must not be exposed to direct sources of heat and ignition (flame and sunlight) and should be kept in properly ventilated storage areas.

“When gas cylinders are being filled, mechanical tools that can cause a spark must not be used to open the valves and movements around the gas-filling area must be restricted,” Fasawe cautioned.

The LASEPA boss urged gas storage facility managers and users to ensure regular integrity test on all gas storage tanks and cylinders.

She further cited Section 187, Subsection 1-5 of Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law, which states that facilities that have storage tanks (for all gases) must apply for assessment and accreditation by LASEPA annually and these also include cooking gas sellers.

Bola Ajao

PRO LASEPA