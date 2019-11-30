In fulfilment of the promise to revitalize water transportation and make it a viable alternative means of transportation, the Lagos State Government has announced its readiness to increase its fleet of ferries to twenty (20) before the end of 2019.

This, the state government said was in readiness for the full launch of Ferry boats for commercial services in the State.

The Managing Director, Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) Hon. Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun made the disclosure during a working visit to Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) at CMS Marina, Lagos recently.

While commending the cooperation between the Federal and the State Agencies in the drive to promote the growth of water transportation in the State, he noted that the task of achieving a successful water transportation would require full collaborations of all relevant stakeholders both from the federal and state agencies responsible for the development of the inland waterways sector.

“We understand the need to reach out to players in the maritime sector and we are excited and commend the spirit of cooperation between us, your agency and other federal agencies in achieving a successful water transportation as LAGFERRY will be making use of your jetties across the state with the aim to decongesting our roads of traffic gridlocks in Lagos State.

“We see NIWA as a strategic member of our family in water transportation in Lagos State and I like to commend the spirit of friendliness between our agencies especially in our efforts to achieve a common goal of a sustainable and efficient water transportation system in the country”

While informing that the aim of achieving improved water transportation is to attract Lagos commuters who are technologically savvy to drop their cars at homes to join the technology-driven services of LAGFERRY to their various destinations.

He hinted that the second phase of the water transport business for the State is to move cargoes by water so as to relieve the roads of heavy trucks that often damage the roads.

The Area Manager, Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Engr. Sarat Braimah commended the state government for its dedication and commitment to the Multimodal transportation system especially water transportation to solve the perennial traffic gridlock within the state.

She expressed her agency’s readiness to partner with the state in its quest to get people to embrace water transportation as a safe and efficient means of daily commuting.

“I like to commend the hardworking spirit of LAGFERRY through the Managing Director and assure him of our commitment and cooperation in achieving successful water transportation. Our jetties are available for use at any time and we hope to partner with your agency to make water transportation work for the good people of Lagos State.”