Manchester City dropped two points in the title race on Saturday as Jonjo Shelvey’s late equaliser lit up James’ Park and earned Newcastle a point.

Kelvin de Bruyne thought he had won it for City in the 82nd minute after Mendy’s cross into the box headed out to him. He chested the ball to bring it down, allowed it to bounce and then hit the half volley, rocketing the ball into the underside of the crossbar and across the line.

But Jonjo Shelvey stepped up in the 88-minute to make it 2-2 with a curling strike to the bottom left corner.

However, Raheem Sterling had put City on the lead in the 22nd minute, but it was cancelled three-minute after by Jethro Willems.

Pep Guardiola’s side trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by eight points heading into the fixture and could now be 11 points behind by the end of the day, with Liverpool to play Brighton at 3pm.

Steve Bruce’s resurgent Newcastle are unbeaten in six games at home and were highly impressive against Manchester City.