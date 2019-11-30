Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Saturday held an extraordinary session discussing the sending of his resignation and the daily duties of the caretaker government under the constitution, Xinhua reported.

A statement by his office said that Abdul Mahdi “stressed the principle of peaceful transfer of power in the democratic system, noting that the government has made every effort to respond to the demands of the demonstrators by providing packages of reform.”

During the session, Abdul Mahdi called on the parliament to find appropriate solutions at its next session, and called on members of the government to continue their work until the formation of the new government, according to the statement.

On Nov. 29, Abdul Mahdi announced that he would submit his resignation to the parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government in response to anti-government protests.

Mass demonstrations have continued in the capital Baghdad and other cities in central and southern Iraq since early October, demanding comprehensive reform, fight against corruption, better public services and more job opportunities.