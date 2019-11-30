Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has commiserated with Mr Adiele Ekeke, a Commissioner of Abia State Oil Producing Areas Commission (ASOPADEC), whose deceased wife, Jessica, was laid to rest on Friday.

Jessica Ekeke, 39, died on August 10, along with her two children in an auto crash at Okigwe on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

They were said to be returning to Abia from Abuja, when the accident occurred.

In a condolence message to Ekeke and other members of the bereaved family, the governor, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Ude Oko-Chukwu, expressed sadness over the loss and prayed God to console the family.

“Something like this is difficult for us to comprehend as mortals but God, who created us, knows when to call us back.

“Who knows whether God called your wife and the two children to come and be with him in paradise.” The Governor consoled.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in a sermon during a church service, the officiating priest from the Seventh-Day Adventist, Mr Bassey Udoh, a pastor, admonished people not to be afraid of death, describing it as an appointment.

Quoting Revealation 14:13, Udoh said death had been swallowed up in victory, adding that Saturday, November 30, would have marked Jessica’s eighth wedding anniversary, which he officiated in 2011.

He urged the people to pray for Ekeke and his family that God should grant Jessica’s soul eternal repose.

Her remains, according to NAN, were buried in her husband’s country home at Ohanku Ndoki in Ukwa East Local Government Area of the state amidst heavy wailing by her relations, friends and sympathizers.

Ekeke, a political chieftain in the area, had buried the deceased children, seven-year-old Chinonso (female) and two-year-old Okezie (male), on August 12.

The third child, Glory, who was also in the vehicle, survived the accident.

The burial was attended by members of the state executive council and ASOPADEC, prominent politicians in the state, including the former Senate President, Sen. Alphosus Wabara; Rep. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, representing Ukwa East/West Federal Constituency; and Chief Acho Nwakanma, former deputy governor of Abia.

Others were traditional and religious leaders, including Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer, Omega Power Ministry.