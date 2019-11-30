The former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adeyemi Ikuforiji is back on the radar with a bang! He’s back with two major accomplishments; He just completed his Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in Leadership at the Liverpool Business School, John Moores University, Liverpool, England.

He was also called to Bar on Wednesday in Abuja, having passed the one year Law School examination.

Apparently with his eyes set for the future, Ikuforiji, who is the longest serving speaker in the history of the State law making body, went back to school to, according to him, seek more knowledge on leadership and management. “The doctorate took me over five years to complete due to the exigencies of my former office and the nature of my research,” he said.

Not a few people were wondering why the former Epe born lawmaker disappeared from the radar in the last four years. Since his defeat in the All Peoples Congress (APC) governorship election in 2014 by Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, who eventually became the governor, Ikuforiji has been largely quiet with a casual interest and low profile in the politics of the state.

And it was obvious that most of his supporters were not aware of his decision to go back to school. Indeed, just few of his friends knew that he was studying law at the University of Lagos and even though he started his doctorate while he was still the Speaker, it never affected the way he presided over the House.

Hence, it’s a double celebration for a man who said he felt fulfilled to have achieved his age-long ambition of obtaining a doctorate degree and also being a lawyer. “You can only imagine how happy I am right now. There is nothing you can’t achieve once you set your eyes on it and you inculcate the necessary discipline. I thank my family and everyone for their support and encouragement”, he said.

Ikuforiji was on Thursday hosted by friends, family and associates in an impressive reception ceremony to celebrate his latest feat.

Speaking at the event, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila commended Ikuforiji for aspiring to acquire more knowledge and enhance self-development.

The Speaker who was represented by Hon Wale Raji said: “I want to felicitate with you. I remember when you were shuttling between Lagos, UK and Abuja and you were complaining of the busy schedule and I asked who sent you? Are you not the one that wants to seek more knowledge?

“I want to appreciate your commitment for self-development, you have done so much in your various endeavors as a banker, businessman and as a politician and you became the longest serving Speaker in Lagos House of Assembly.”

Dignitaries present at the ceremony include Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Senator Solomon Olamilekan, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Chief Mrs Kemi Nelson, members of the Lagos State caucus in the House of Representatives, among many others.